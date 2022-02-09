Gardaí investigate burglary outside Dundalk

Dundalk gardai investigating ‘suspicious approach’ near local school
Gardai are investigating a burglary that occurred in the Annavacky area just outside Dundalk.
The burglary is thought to have taken place between 5:30pm -5:45pm on 2nd February.
According to a garda representative speaking on LMFM, a Black BMW with a registration 07-LH was observed parked to the entrance of a private house with the driver wearing a mask that partially covered his face.
Two males were seen running from the private house and getting into the car which fled the scene down a lane in the direction of Cullaville.
A number of personal items were taken from the property during the incident.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact Hackballscross Gardai on 042 9377142.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.