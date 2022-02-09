Search

09 Feb 2022

Gardaí investigate burglary outside Dundalk

Reporter:

Jason Newman

09 Feb 2022 3:00 PM

Gardai are investigating a burglary that occurred in the Annavacky area just outside Dundalk.

The burglary is thought to have taken place between 5:30pm -5:45pm on 2nd February.

According to a garda representative speaking on LMFM, a Black BMW with a registration  07-LH was observed parked to the entrance of a private house with the driver wearing a mask that partially covered his face. 

Two males were seen running from the private house and getting into the car which fled the scene down a lane in the direction of Cullaville.

A number of personal items were taken from the property during the incident.

 Investigations are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact Hackballscross Gardai on 042 9377142. 

