09 Feb 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 9 February 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

09 Feb 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Sylvie Hofer of Cleran Lodge, Main Street, Blackrock, Louth 

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Beloved daughter of Anneliese and sister of Andreas. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing mother, brother, relatives, neighbours, friends and her work colleagues in National Pen.

A private cremation will take place, followed by a service in Munich at a later date.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of John Fitzpatrick of 4 Tate & Carrans Park, Old Cavan Road, Knockbridge, Co. Louth and formerly of Glounthaune, Co. Cork

Peacefully in Tallaght University Hospital on 6 February 2022. John, son of the late William and Nora, much loved husband of Elizabeth (née Corcoran) and devoted father of Eve, Seán, Aodhán and Isibéal, and brother of Carmel, Geraldine, Noreen, Margaret ,Trish and Michelle.

John will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Wednesday. House private at all other times. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary’s Church Knockbridge, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/knockbridge

May he rest in peace

