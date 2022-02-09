Today's weather in Louth

Weather in Louth
A fresh start this morning.
Today will be largely dry with some sunny spells.
There will be a few passing showers this afternoon.
A chilly day with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate west to southwest winds.
Cold tonight and dry in many areas with isolated showers and clear spells.
Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with frost and icy patches forming, in moderate southwest winds.
