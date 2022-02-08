Garda appeal for missing Louth woman has been stood down
Gardaí wish to advise that the appeal in relation to the missing person Iris Hirvoj, 33 years, who is missing from Drogheda, Co. Louth since Tuesday 8th February is being stood down.
