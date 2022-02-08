Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating woman missing from her Louth home

Iris Hirvoj missing from her home since the early hours of this morning
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 33 year old Iris Hirvoj who is missing from her home in Drogheda, Co. Louth since the early hours of this morning Tuesday 8th February, 2022.
Iris is described as being 5’ 5” in height, of slim build, with short blond hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Iris was wearing when she went missing from home.
It is thought that Iris may be in the Harolds Cross area of Dublin.
Anyone with information on Iris’s whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
