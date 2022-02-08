Louth students invited to enter new Climate Action and Energy Award

Second level schools in Louth are invited to take innovative action in response to the climate emergency through a new Climate Action and Energy Award, in association with Young Social Innovators and EirGrid.

EirGrid, the national electricity grid operator, has launched a partnership with non-profit organisation, Young Social Innovators (YSI).

The collaboration will see EirGrid become the new Climate Action and Energy partner with YSI for a three-year period.

Young Social Innovators empowers and supports young people to develop and implement innovative ideas to bring about positive social change for the benefit of people, communities and the environment.

Over the past 20 years, some 145,000 teenagers have taken part in YSI’s social innovation programmes in post primary schools nationally.

EirGrid will become YSI’s Challenge Partner under its Environment Pillar.

Along with this, a ‘Climate Action and Energy’ award will be created for current participants in the Young Social Innovators of the Year Ireland Awards 2022.

Speaking about the partnership, EirGrid’s Head of Public Engagement, Sinead Dooley said:

“EirGrid is transforming the power system for future generations, and with that in mind we believe it is incredibly important to listen to and involve young people who are the driving force behind climate action efforts.

“At EirGrid we engage for better outcomes for all and we recognise the value of creating a dialogue with the wider society.

"Going forward EirGrid intends to engage a broad range of stakeholders in in-depth, meaningful discussions about the future and the role of the grid.

"With this partnership we hope to learn a lot from young people across the island of Ireland and that we are challenged and inspired by their innovative ideas,” added Dooley.

Commenting on the partnership, Rachel Collier, Co-founder and CEO, Young Social Innovators said:

“We are delighted to announce this exciting new partnership with EirGrid, focused on what is undoubtedly the biggest challenge facing us globally.

“How we can live and consume more sustainably is a key question and one that young people can contribute to.

“This new award, in partnership with EirGrid, will recognise young people’s efforts to innovate around climate action and energy and will empower and engage them in being a vital part of the solutions needed.”

Schools can register their interest in getting involved now by emailing educate@youngsocialinnovators.ie.