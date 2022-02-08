Water outages to affect parts of Dundalk today
Irish Water say that due to essential leak repairs, customers in Bay Estate, Dundalk and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water outages for short periods today between 10.30am and 6.00pm.
They say that a traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works.
Irish Water recommend that users allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.
For updates on this outage, Irish Water say to take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Irish Water website, should you wish to return for an update: LOU00043987.
