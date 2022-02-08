Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 8 February 2022
The death has occurred of John Fitzpatrick of 4 Tate & Carrans Park, Old Cavan Road, Knockbridge, Co. Louth and formerly of Glounthaune, Co. Cork
Peacefully in Tallaght University Hospital on 6 February 2022. John, son of the late William and Nora, much loved husband of Elizabeth (née Corcoran) and devoted father of Eve, Seán, Aodhán and Isibéal, and brother of Carmel, Geraldine, Noreen, Margaret ,Trish and Michelle.
John will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son, daughters, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements later.
May he rest in peace
