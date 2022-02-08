Today's weather in Louth

Today will be largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle for most.
Highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.
Outbreaks of rain will slowly clear southwards overnight and it will become cold under clearing skies.
Lowest temperatures overnight of 1 to 3 degrees, coldest around dawn with some frost and icy patches possible.
Light to moderate southwest to west winds will freshen later.
