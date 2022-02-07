Irish Water advise of water outages to parts of Dundalk tonight

Irish Water have advised that due to leak detection and step testing, customers in Hardys Lane, Dundalk will experience outages with the surrounding areas of Muirhevnamor, Avenue Road, Dundalk experiencing low pressure and/or water outages for short periods on Monday, 7th February 2022 between 7.00pm until 10.00pm.
Irish Water have apologised for any inconvenience caused.
