07 Feb 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 7 February 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

07 Feb 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Barry McDermott of Belurgan, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly, at home on 6 February 2022. Barry, much loved husband of Tara, née Tuite, devoted dad of Oisin, loving son of Monica and the late Pat and brother of Garrett and Andrew.

Barry will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son, mother, brothers, father-in-law Vincent Tuite, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, Dundalk Young Irelands GAA Club and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Olive (Ollie) Finnegan (née Copas) of Glenmore Park and formerly Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Daisy, husband Brian and son Bernard. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters and sons Sandra, Margaret, Catherine, Louise, Dessie, Kevin, Patricia and Sarah, her daughter and sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerard Sweeney of Louth Hall, Tallanstown, Co. Louth

On 5 February 2022, suddenly, at his residence. Son of the late Alex and Clare Sweeney, predeceased by sisters Frances Duffy (Inniskeen) and Carmel Marks (Blackrock).

Deeply regretted by his children Karl, Clare, Stephen, Mary-Jane, Harry, sisters Joan McCullough (Dunleer), Imelda Kirk (Monaghan) and Bernadette (Tallanstown) sons in law and daughters in law, Dara, Jimmy, Olivia and Chris, grandchildren, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, Yvonne and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Olive Gorman (née Reilly) of Corbollis, Ardee, Co. Louth

On 5 February 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents and her sisters Kathleen and Eileen and grand-daughter Josephine.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her partner Peter, son John, daughters Debbie and Irene, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 4.00pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Darver Cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning for removal. 

Family flowers only, please.

May she rest in peace

