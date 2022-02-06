Search

06 Feb 2022

Beautiful Louth home in tranquil rural community

Briden House, Mansfieldstown, Castlebellingham

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

06 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

Briden House, in Mansfieldstown, Castlebellingham, is an extensive five bedroom detached property that enjoys a tranquil, countryside setting with close links to the M1 motorway.

Accessed via electronic, wrought iron gates and sweeping, pebble filled driveway, this expansive property extends to approx 390 square metres with an additional 90 square metres within the attic space already prepped for conversion.

The property is situated on a 0.7 acre site enjoying a southerly aspect to the rear allowing light filled rooms throughout.

Accommodation comprises: Entrance porch, impressive hall featuring a beautiful hand crafted, red oak staircase.

Mansfieldtown is a close knit community boasting many amenities close by, including two local GAA Clubs and two very popular beaches, Blackrock and Annagassan just a ten minute drive away, both of which are a particular favourite for swimmers and those interested in water sports.

For more information contact DNG Duffy on 042 935 1011.

 

