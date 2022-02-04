Water disruption in parts of Louth today

Irish Water
Irish Water have advised that due to a hydrant installation, customers in Dunbin Big and Dunbin Little, Knockbridge and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water outages for short periods on Friday, 4th February 2022 between 10.00am and 6.00pm.
Please note that as this work is resource and network dependent it may change at short notice.
Irish Water also wish to advise that due to emergency hydrant repairs, customers in Castleview, Clogherhead and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water outages for short periods on Friday, 4th February 2022 between 10.00am and 6.00pm.
Irish Water wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
