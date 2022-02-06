Search

06 Feb 2022

Dundalk's An Táin Theatre seek applications for emerging visual artist residency

Dundalk's An Táin Theatre seek applications for emerging visual artist residency

Jason Newman

06 Feb 2022 10:00 AM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Are you a recent art graduate or artist starting up their career? 

An Táin Arts Centre’s Emerging Visual Artist Residency Award could be for you! 

An Táin Arts Centre's visual arts residency programme aims to assist artists to research and develop new work and give them the time and space to develop their practice in a community setting. 

During the three-month residency, artists are provided with studio space, administrative support, a living stipend of €1500, materials budget of €500, and the opportunity to use the main gallery for the month of September. 

Applications from individual artists and/or arts collectives working in any visual arts form  are welcome. 

The successful artist or arts collective will be selected by a shortlisting and  interview process, based on artist CV, proposal, portfolio, and references.  

Application deadline: Friday, 25th of February 2022 at 5pm. 

Visit ww.antain.ie for application guidelines and full information on how to apply.

