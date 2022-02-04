Dundalk's An Táin Theatre welcomes: Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Join us at An Táin Arts Centre for the return of the Castleblayney Players with a revisit to their first production first performed in 1991, ‘Philadelphia, Here I Come’ by Brian Friel.
Gar has announced that he is leaving Ireland to get work in America.
Excited though he is about the prospect of a new life away from a domineering but uncommunicative father, his doubts about leaving his hometown emerge on the night before he leaves.
A hilariously funny and at other times, poignant play: not to be missed!
Philadelphia, Here I Come! is at An Táin Arts Centre on 19th and 20th February at 8pm.
Tickets cost €15 and €13 concession plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket.
You can purchase tickets over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.