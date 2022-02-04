Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 4 February 2022

The death has occurred of Nancy McNamee (née McEvoy) of Balriggan, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth, A91 K4H7



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the kind and gentle care of the staff in Dealgan Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Hugh and sister Christina (Toal).

Nancy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her son John, daughters Geraldine, Majella, Christine & Louise, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends and by all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at her home on Friday afternoon between 2pm and 8pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1pm (driving) arriving for 1.30pm Funeral Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bernadette Carroll (née Renehan) of Saint Oliver's Cottages, Blackcastle, Navan, Co. Meath and formerly Dundalk, Co. Louth

On 3 February 2022, peacefully, in her 97th year, at Saint Joseph's C.N.U., Trim. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and much loved mother of Veronica. Bernadette will be greatly missed by her devoted daughter, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Heffernan's Funeral Home, High Street, Trim C15 HDT1 on Friday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Oliver's Church, Blackcastle, arriving for Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Saint Finian's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace