Search

04 Feb 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 4 February 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 4 February 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 4 February 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

04 Feb 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Nancy McNamee (née McEvoy) of Balriggan, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth, A91 K4H7

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the kind and gentle care of the staff in Dealgan Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Hugh and sister Christina (Toal).

Nancy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her son John, daughters Geraldine, Majella, Christine & Louise, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends and by all who knew and loved her. 

Reposing at her home on Friday afternoon between 2pm and 8pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1pm (driving) arriving for 1.30pm Funeral Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace 

The death has occurred of Bernadette Carroll (née Renehan) of Saint Oliver's Cottages, Blackcastle, Navan, Co. Meath and formerly Dundalk, Co. Louth

On 3 February 2022, peacefully, in her 97th year, at Saint Joseph's C.N.U., Trim. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and much loved mother of Veronica. Bernadette will be greatly missed by her devoted daughter, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Heffernan's Funeral Home, High Street, Trim C15 HDT1 on Friday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Oliver's Church, Blackcastle, arriving for Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Saint Finian's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media