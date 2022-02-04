Wintry day ahead for much of Louth

Icy stretches in some areas this morning.
It will be a cold, bright and breezy day with sunny spells and occasional showers.
Some of the showers will be wintry with a possibility of hail.
Maximum afternoon temperatures generally ranging 4 to 7 degrees in brisk west to northwest winds.
Tonight will see showers becoming isolated early on with frost forming in some areas as temperatures dip back to between zero and +4 degrees.
However, cloud will increase from the west later in the night and temperatures will gradually rise.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.