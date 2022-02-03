Search

04 Feb 2022

North Louth: Marine litter group seeking new volunteers

Reporter:

Jason Newman

03 Feb 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Cooley based Peninsula Marine Litter group is looking for new members for the year ahead.

Part of Cooley Peninsula Community Alert, the group has spent the month of January supporting a number of local transition year students who have been extremely active in collecting litter from Bellurgan to Greenore.

This weekend visitors to local beaches will have seen the newly erected signage funded by a grant from An Taisce, encouraging visitors to the beaches in Greenore, Templetown, Shillinghill and Gyles Quay to keep them clean.

The signs also have the contact details for the group and all are encouraged to join any further clean ups throughout the peninsula.

The main beach clean group will be kicking off in larger numbers to coincide with the National Spring clean events in April and anyone can sign up for a free cleaning pack to be delivered to their home or join in with the Peninsula Marine group.

Packs can be obtained at www.nationalspringclean.org

