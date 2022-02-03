Today's weather in Louth

Weather forecast for Louth
A few bright spells this morning and early afternoon, but mostly cloudy today.
It will be dry though in many places apart from a few spots of light rain and drizzle.
Later in the day a band of heavy and persistent rain will start to move in.
Becoming windy with southwest winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty.
Mild; with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.
Tonight the band of heavy and persistent rain will continue to extend southeastwards, with cold clear weather following.
A few isolated rain or sleet showers are likely later in the night.
Windy at first, but the winds will veer west to northwesterly and decrease light to moderate.
Lowest temperatures of -1 to +1 degrees with some frost and ice.
