Ardee Golf Club Results: Healy duo record narrow win on countback

Saturday 29th January 2022, 14 Hole Stableford
1st Brendan Healy & Padraig Healy 33 pts (back 6)
2nd Thomas Callaghan & Ken McKeever 33 pts (back 9)
3rd Richard Sheehy & Conor Dillon 33 pts
Sunday 30th January, 14 Hole Stableford
1st Ronan Brodigan & Jim Gilsenan 38 pts
2nd Tony Delaney & Trevor Dardis 37 pts
3rd Keith Hargadon & John O’Flaherty 36 pts
LADIES
Wednesday 26th January, 13 Hole Stableford
Class A Susan Corcoran 27 pts
Runner Up Molly Mulvaney 26 pts
Class B Rose Clarke 33 pts
Runner Up Bernie Breen 28 pts
Class C Mary Olson 28 pts
Runner Up Kathleen Kelly 25 pts
Saturday Ladies 14 Hole Stableford
Overall Winner Angela Finnegan 28 pts
Dundalk's new loan signing Steven Bradley is unveiled at Oriel Park. ( Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.