03 Feb 2022

Ardee Golf Club Results: Healy duo record narrow win on countback

Reporter:

reporter

02 Feb 2022 5:30 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Saturday 29th  January 2022, 14 Hole Stableford

1st   Brendan Healy & Padraig Healy                       33 pts (back 6)

2nd  Thomas Callaghan & Ken McKeever                 33 pts (back 9)

3rd   Richard Sheehy & Conor Dillon                       33 pts

 

Sunday 30th January, 14 Hole Stableford

1st   Ronan Brodigan & Jim Gilsenan                       38 pts

2nd  Tony Delaney & Trevor Dardis                         37 pts

3rd  Keith Hargadon & John O’Flaherty                    36 pts

 

LADIES

Wednesday 26th   January, 13 Hole Stableford

Class A                  Susan Corcoran           27 pts

Runner Up           Molly Mulvaney              26 pts

Class B                  Rose Clarke                 33 pts

Runner Up           Bernie Breen                  28 pts

Class C                  Mary Olson                  28 pts

Runner Up          Kathleen Kelly                 25 pts

Saturday Ladies 14 Hole Stableford

Overall Winner    Angela Finnegan              28 pts

Local News

