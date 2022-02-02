Search

03 Feb 2022

Dundalk IT planning redevelopment at former PJ Carroll's factory building

Former Carroll's Factory Building is protected structure

Dundalk IT planning redevelopment at former PJ Carroll's factory building

Dundalk IT planning redevelopment at former PJ Carroll's factory building

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

02 Feb 2022 4:02 PM

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) are planning a redevelopment at the former Carroll's Factory Building on the Dublin Road campus.

According to a planning application lodged with Louth County Council this week, DkIT are seeking permission for development at the former PJ Carroll's Factory Building, which is a protected structure, listed as reference number D182 in Louth County Council's Record of Protected Structures.

The proposed development at the Carroll's factory building, would consist of the conversion of part of the building and the associated former Energy Centre building into 1,231 square metres of Apprenticeship Teaching Facilities.

The planned works in the Carroll's building consist of modifying the interior, stripping out of internal walls and the formation of plumbing and electrical apprenticeship areas and a new mezzanine office area. It includes the removal of two brick faced bays on the south façade and insertion of new glazing, doors and ramps.

The proposed works to the Energy Centre building works consist of striping off the existing roof covering and replacing with new membrane roofing system; new fall arrest system; access hatch and services; insertion of new entrance doors; exit doors; new ramps; stripping out of redundant services; modification to floor; and new roof access ladder. Brickwork walls to the refurbished area are to be cleared and a cill added below glazing.

The application includes plans for works to the Research Lab, which include a 2.4m high partition. Works in the service compound area include installation of a 4.2m high tank. Permission is also being sought for eight cycle parking spaces and all associated site development works.

A decision is due on the application by 28 March 2022, with submissions due by 7 March.

Local News

