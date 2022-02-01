Dundalk Town Hall to light up for St Brigid's Day
Louth County Council are to light up the town hall in Dundalk tonight to mark St Brigid's Day 2022.
From next year, St Brigid’s Day - which falls on February 1 - will be a public holiday, the first to be named after a woman.
The day marks the beginning of spring and the Celtic festival of Imbolc.
A number of landmarks across the country are set to light up to mark St Brigid’s Day this year, as part of a campaign organised by the group Herstory, as a celebration of women who have contributed to Irish society and culture.
Trinity College and the GPO in Dublin are among the landmarks that will be illuminated on Tuesday.
