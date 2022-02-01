Search

02 Feb 2022

Dundalk Town Hall to light up for St Brigid's Day

Louth County Council

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

01 Feb 2022 5:30 PM

Louth County Council are to light up the town hall in Dundalk tonight to mark St Brigid's Day 2022.

From next year, St Brigid’s Day - which falls on February 1 - will be a public holiday, the first to be named after a woman.

The day marks the beginning of spring and the Celtic festival of Imbolc. 

A number of landmarks across the country are set to light up to mark St Brigid’s Day this year, as part of a campaign organised by the group Herstory, as a celebration of women who have contributed to Irish society and culture.

Trinity College and the GPO in Dublin are among the landmarks that will be illuminated on Tuesday.

