Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 1 February 2022

The death has occurred of Carrianne Walshe of Abbeycourt, Louth Village and formerly of Glenmore Drive, Drogheda, Co. Louth

On 28 January 2022, suddenly aged 40years. Beloved fiancée to Gary and loving mam to Courtney and Chelsey. Sadly missed by Gary, her daughters, mam Imelda, dad Aidan, sisters Victoria, Georgina, Claudeen, Cara-Lee and Heather-anne, brothers Douglas and Hayden, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, Gary’s parents Ann and Pat, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Home of her sister Georgina Corrigan, Bridgegate Walk, Ardee from 4 o’clock until 8 o'clock on Tuesday evening. House private at all other times please.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.30a.m in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Drogheda which will be streamed live on www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie. Burial afterwards in Louth Village Cemetery at approximately 1.30pm.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connor (née Williams) of Ard Easmuinn and late of Oaklawns, Dundalk, Louth



On Sunday 30 January 2022, peacefully in the love and tender care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Loving daughter of Mae (née McCartney) and dear sister of Mark. Predeceased by her daughter Megan and dad Mel.

She will be sadly missed by her heart broken mum, brother, uncles, aunts her wonderful friends Anne, Katie, Emma, Gemma, Josie, Amanda, Michelle and Brian, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the family residence Ard Easmuinn from Tuesday afternoon 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.50am on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer, Dundalk arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Lower Magheracloone, Co. Monaghan.

House private please on Wednesday morning.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of May Melly (née Kearney) of Maywood Lawn, Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Roseybrook, Tallanstown, Co. Louth

On 31 January 2022, peacefully at Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, Drogheda. Predeceased by her husband Des. Sadly missed by her loving family.

Reposing at Tenanty's Funeral Home, Market St., Ardee, on Tuesday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Tallanstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Louth Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of John McKeown of Mountainstown, Dunleer, Co Louth

Unexpectedly at home. John, beloved son of the late Denis (Dinny) and May (née Campbell). Sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Connor’s Funeral Home, Dunleer on Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed live at https://www.dunleerparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

House strictly private please.

May he rest in peace