Today's weather in Louth

Weather in Louth Tuesday
Today will be breezy and mostly cloudy, with limited bright or sunny spells, and there will be scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle.
Mild with afternoon temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees, in a fresh to strong westerly wind.
Early tonight will be mostly cloudy with mist and scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle.
It will become drier overnight as drizzle becomes isolated and the cloud will break up in places.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with a moderate westerly wind.
