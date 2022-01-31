Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 31 January 2022
The death has occurred of Liam (Willie) Perkins of Maddoxland, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth
After a long illness, in the wonderful care of the Louth Palliative Care Team. Sadly missed by his children Alison and Colin, extended family, friends and neighbours.
Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 3pm-6pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown.
May he rest in peace
The death has occurred of John McKeown of Mountainstown, Dunleer, Co Louth
Unexpectedly at home, of John McKeown, Mountainstown, Dunleer. John, beloved son of the late Denis (Dinny) and May (née Campbell). Sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.
House strictly private please.
Funeral arrangements later.
May he rest in peace
