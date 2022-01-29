Search

29 Jan 2022

Louth LCDC and Louth LEADER Partnership announce new training initiative

Place Based Leadership Development course

Louth LCDC and Louth LEADER Partnership announce new training initiative

Ciaran Reid, CEO Louth Leader Partnership with participants in the course

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

29 Jan 2022 2:30 PM

Louth Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) and Louth LEADER Partnership are pleased to advise that a new training initiative has started on Wednesday 26 January. The Place Based Leadership Development course is a key action in the Drogheda Implementation Plan, and has been developed to support front line workers, residents and agencies to develop and enhance skills in response to the impact of increased criminality and anti-social behaviour.  

Twenty four participants drawn from community, voluntary, agencies and state bodies are participating on the course. Paddy Donnelly Chief Officer of Louth LCDC welcomed the start of the course and wished all the participants well encouraging them to maximise the opportunity that the interagency working will provide. 

Above: Paddy Donnelly, Louth Local Community Development Committee Chairman, Michael Keogh, Chair of Drogheda Implementation Board, Rob Worrall, Consultant Trainer, Ciaran Reid, CEO, Louth Leader Partnership

The course is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, with Louth LCDC and Louth LEADER Partnership providing a coordinating role is supporting its delivery.  

In addition the course is also taking place in the Darndale area of Coolock and there will be a linkup between both sets of participants to share experiences and to identify good practice.  

The Minister for Rural and Community Development Mr. Joe O’Brien launched the training initiative on Tuesday 25th January in Darndale. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media