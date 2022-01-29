Louth LCDC and Louth LEADER Partnership announce new training initiative

Louth Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) and Louth LEADER Partnership are pleased to advise that a new training initiative has started on Wednesday 26 January. The Place Based Leadership Development course is a key action in the Drogheda Implementation Plan, and has been developed to support front line workers, residents and agencies to develop and enhance skills in response to the impact of increased criminality and anti-social behaviour.

Twenty four participants drawn from community, voluntary, agencies and state bodies are participating on the course. Paddy Donnelly Chief Officer of Louth LCDC welcomed the start of the course and wished all the participants well encouraging them to maximise the opportunity that the interagency working will provide.

Above: Paddy Donnelly, Louth Local Community Development Committee Chairman, Michael Keogh, Chair of Drogheda Implementation Board, Rob Worrall, Consultant Trainer, Ciaran Reid, CEO, Louth Leader Partnership

The course is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, with Louth LCDC and Louth LEADER Partnership providing a coordinating role is supporting its delivery.

In addition the course is also taking place in the Darndale area of Coolock and there will be a linkup between both sets of participants to share experiences and to identify good practice.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development Mr. Joe O’Brien launched the training initiative on Tuesday 25th January in Darndale.