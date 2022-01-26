Ardee Golf Club Results: Impressive wins for Brian Keenan and Sheila Roche

Ardee Golf Club
Saturday 22nd January 2022, 14 Hole Stableford
1st Category 1 Brian Keenan 30 pts (ob9)
2nd Category 1 Gary Downes 30 pts
1st Category 2 Neil Cullen 31 pts
2nd Category 2 Adrian Buckley 30 pts
1st Category 3 Shane Smith 30 pts
2nd Category 3 Padraig Healy 29 pts
Sunday 23rd January, 14 Hole Stableford
1st Category 1 Chris McKinnon 31 pts
2nd Category 1 Peter Duffy 30 pts ocb
1st Category 2 Paul McBride 33 pts
2nd Category 2 Nathan Thambi 31 pts
1st Category 3 Noel Gaynor 35 pts
2nd Category 3 Kevin Gordan 33 pts
LADIES
Wednesday 19th January, 13 Hole Stableford
Class A Sheila Roche 29 pts
Runner Up Angela Finnegan 28 pts
Class B Breda Jones 28 pts
Runner Up Mary Olson 27 pts
Class C Edel Hennessy 25 pts
Runner Up Theresa Breen 25 pts ocb
