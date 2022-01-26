Today's weather in Louth

Weather in Louth
Any frost and mist will clear this morning, leaving a largely dry day with sunny spells.
It will turn cloudier through the afternoon with patchy light rain and drizzle developing towards evening.
Breezy with highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.
Tonight will be cloudy and mild to start tonight with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle.
However, drier and clearer conditions will develop by morning.
Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, coldest under clear spells, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, easing later.
The new law will give employers and workers legal clarity on remote working, which became the default for many during the pandemic
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.