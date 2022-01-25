Host of Active Travel projects in Dundalk part of €6.5 million allocation for Louth

Funding for two new pedestrian crossings at Táin Bridge in Dundalk included in the funding allocation for Dundalk
A total of €6,533,361 in Active Travel Investment Grants has been allocated for projects in Louth in 2022, by the National Transport Authority (NTA).
A host of projects across Louth, including more than ten in Dundalk, have been approved for the funding, which is aimed at improving walking and cycling infrastructure in the area.
The funding announcement made yesterday, is part of a €289 million spend on walking and cycling infrastructure in 2022, which includes circa 1,200 walking and cycling projects being developed by local authorities across the country.
Among the projects in Dundalk included in the funding announcement are Active Travel investments in the following:
Also listed in the projects getting funded in the area are:
The bulk of the remaining projects in Louth receiving funding for 2022 are in the Drogheda area, with the project in Louth receiving the most funding being St. Dominick's Bridge in Drogheda, which is to receive €2,163,347.
One of the aims of Active Travel projects in the country is to enable more people to walk and cycle in their daily lives. It is believed that they will help improve people's quality of life, the fabric of urban centres and, in particular, a reduction in carbon emissions as part of the government’s Climate Action Plan.
According to the CSO, 29% of trips are less than 2km, 57% of which are made by car. Moreover, of trips up to 6km, 79% are made by car. The investment on Active Travel will enable more of these and longer journeys to be made by walking and cycling.
Welcoming the news of the funding for local projects, Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd said: “We have to get serious about providing sustainable alternative methods of transport that allows our constituents to leave their car at home.
“Ensuring we have an efficient transport system is essential for the future as we aim to make our communities and town centres more vibrant, in addition to making commuting to work and school safer and easier
Deputy O’Dowd added, “This will essentially make our local communities more accessible and will provide sustainable transport options that will help reduce our carbon footprint by reducing unnecessary traffic on our roads."
