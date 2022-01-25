Search

25 Jan 2022

Host of Active Travel projects in Dundalk part of €6.5 million allocation for Louth

€6.5m for Louth Cycling and Walking Projects in 2022

Large number of Active Travel projects in Dundalk part of €6.5 million allocation for Louth

Funding for two new pedestrian crossings at Táin Bridge in Dundalk included in the funding allocation for Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 Jan 2022 2:01 PM

A total of €6,533,361 in Active Travel Investment Grants has been allocated for projects in Louth in 2022, by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

A host of projects across Louth, including more than ten in Dundalk, have been approved for the funding, which is aimed at improving walking and cycling infrastructure in the area.

The funding announcement made yesterday, is part of a €289 million spend on walking and cycling infrastructure in 2022, which includes circa 1,200 walking and cycling projects being developed by local authorities across the country.

Among the projects in Dundalk included in the funding announcement are Active Travel investments in the following:

  • Inner relief road to Riverside walk Dublin Road R215 - €125,000
  • Ard Easmuinn Rd to Train Station / Friary School; Dundalk & Dundalk Bus Station to Rail Station - €350,000
  • R132 Dublin Road, Dundalk ( Rank Xerox junctions to Green gates ) - €200,000
  • R178 Carrickmacross Road, Dundalk - €100,000
  • Remedial Junction Works Dundalk for improved accessibility - €150,000
  • Two new pedestrian crossings on R132 Inner relief Rd, at Tain Bridge, Dundalk- €112,500
  • Hoeys Lane - from junction with Dublin Street to junction with Naughtons Close - €100,000
  • Mill Street, Dundalk - from Inner Relief Rd junction to Castle Rd junction (440m) - €100,000
  • Hill Street Bridge to Dundalk Train Station - €100,000
  • New pedestrian/cycle link between College Heights and Tom Bellew Ave, Dundalk - €150,000

Also listed in the projects getting funded in the area are:

  • Footpath extensions/links Package B: Knockbridge & Annagassan - €177,000

The bulk of the remaining projects in Louth receiving funding for 2022 are in the Drogheda area, with the project in Louth receiving the most funding being St. Dominick's Bridge in Drogheda, which is to receive €2,163,347.

One of the aims of Active Travel projects in the country is to enable more people to walk and cycle in their daily lives. It is believed that they will help improve people's quality of life, the fabric of urban centres and, in particular, a reduction in carbon emissions as part of the government’s Climate Action Plan.

According to the CSO, 29% of trips are less than 2km, 57% of which are made by car. Moreover, of trips up to 6km, 79% are made by car. The investment on Active Travel will enable more of these and longer journeys to be made by walking and cycling.

Welcoming the news of the funding for local projects, Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd said: “We have to get serious about providing sustainable alternative methods of transport that allows our constituents to leave their car at home.

“Ensuring we have an efficient transport system is essential for the future as we aim to make our communities and town centres more vibrant, in addition to making commuting to work and school safer and easier

Deputy O’Dowd added, “This will essentially make our local communities more accessible and will provide sustainable transport options that will help reduce our carbon footprint by reducing unnecessary traffic on our roads."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media