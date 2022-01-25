Today's weather in Louth

This morning mist and fog patches will clear and other than some well scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle it will be a mostly dry and cloudy start with some sunny spells breaking through as the day goes on.
Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in a light southerly or variable breeze.
Tonight will be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells.
Patchy mist and fog will form in light southwest breezes along with some frost in places as lowest temperatures dip to between -1 and 4 degrees.
