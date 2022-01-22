Search

22 Jan 2022

Dundalk Golf Club Notes: Super scoring in opening comps of 2022

Connor McCaughey wins Dessie Ward’s President’s Prize at Dundalk Golf Club

Dundalk Golf Club.

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

22 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

DUNDALK LADIES

The golfing year got off to a great start after the Christmas break, with a large entry for both the singles and team competitions.

The ever popular Nollaig na mBan 9 hole singles was played on Saturday, January 8. Ruth Connolly was the overall winner, returning a super score of 21 points, which included pars on the second, fifth, sixth and ninth holes. Connolly claimed the top spot on countback from Rita Moriarty. Joan Smith won third prize with 20 points.

On Tuesday, January 11, a Three Lady Scramble was played. The winning team, with 32 nett, consisted of Barbara McCourt, Mary Berrills and Caroline Dunne. Runners up were Lucy Greenan, Bernie Kearney and Teresa Matthews. In third spot were Leone Smyth Baillie, Anne Murray and Pauline Campbell.

Well done to all the prize winners. The Ladies Spring League commences next week, and will be played over 14 holes, with a nine hole competition also taking place.

Saturday, January 8 – Nollaig na mBan 9 Hole Singles Stableford - Ruth Connolly (20.8) 21pts, Rita Moriarty (24.9) 21pts, Joan Smith (31.9) 20pts.

Tuesday, January 11 – Three Lady Scramble – 32 - Barbara Mc Court, Mary Berrills, & Caroline Dunne. 32.8 - Lucy Greenan, Bernie Kearney & Teresa Matthews. 33.2 - Leone Smyth Baillie, Anne Murray & Pauline Campbell.

DUNDALK

Gerry O’Keefe(12) won the first competition of 2022 when he beat Conor Martin (12) on countback to claim overall victory in the 14 hole Singles Stableford played over January 1 and 2.

Both players shot 36pts and were only separated after a back six countback. Dermot McKenna (14) took third place overall after shooting 34pts. Gerry Murray recorded the first competitive hole in one of the New Year when he aced the par three 13th.

Bobby McCarthy won the 14 Hole Singles Stableford competition held over the weekend of January 8 and 9. Playing off 9, McCarthy rolled in birdies at the sixth, ninth and 10th and also had eight pars on his way to 37pts which was two points clear of the field.

Divisional honours went to Mickey Coburn (8) with 33pts, Aaron Waite (10) with 35pts and Gearóid Ó Conluain with 32pts.

Billy Cairns with two birdies at the sixth and 10th, recorded the best gross score of the competition with 28pts.

Saturday 1 January and Sunday 2 January – 14 Hole Singles Stableford – Overall: Gerard O'Keeffe (12) 36/22/15pts. Conor Martin (12) 36/22/14pts. Dermot McKenna (14) 34/22/14/8pts. Division 1: John Neary (6) 34/22/14/7pts. Division 2: Paschal Keenan (12) 31pts. Division 3: Joe Flanagan (16) 32pts.

Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9 – 14 Hole Singles Stableford – Overall: Bobby McCarthy (9) 37pts. Division 1: Michael Coburn (8) 33/21/14pts, Gerry Murray (8) 33, Gerry 33/21/13pts. Division 2: Aaron Waite (10) 35pts, John McKeever (9) 34pts. Division 3: Gearoid Ó Conluain (14) 32/23pts, John Farrell (14) 32/21pts. Gross Recognition: Billy Cairns (4) 28pts.

Promotion for Reserve GAA teams to higher leagues still on the cards

Dundalk club storm to success at National Cyclocross Championships

Dundalk begin Pre Season with a win as Brian Gartland makes long awaited return

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media