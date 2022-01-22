Louth LEO to host food business course

The Food Starter programme is aimed at people thinking of starting their own food business or in the early stages of start-up (typically the first 24 months) and includes people who are hoping to progress their food hobby into a full time sustainable business.

The programme is run in conjunction with Bord Bia – The Irish Food Board (www.bordbia.ie) to help emerging food entrepreneurs bring their idea or product to life.

It is not aimed at those thinking of opening a café or restaurant or food service (catering).

On successful completion of the programme participants should have a sound knowledge of the rudiments of food business start-up and be in a position to go about their start-up in an effective way.

The programme will allow them to fully understand the legal requirements and consider the costs associated with setting up a food business, allowing them to decide if this is the direction they wish to take.

The aim of the programme is to provide participants with the knowledge of what is involved in setting up a food business. To include:

Understanding what is artisan food production

Identifying what are the pitfalls associated with starting your own food business

Minimum requirements, eg food safety, labelling requirements, insurance, etc.

Packaging and branding

How to build your pricing model

Supports and assistance available



Those wishing to book a place can do so here.