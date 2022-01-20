Louth to get sizeable funding for creative projects in the local area

Louth is to get €175,161 in funding as part of the 2022 Creative Ireland Programme Creative Communities initiative, it was announced yesterday by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD.

The funding is aimed at offering opportunities in Louth for people of all ages to engage with creative projects in the local area. It includes planning for an enhanced Cruinniú na nÓg - Ireland’s national day celebrating young people’s creativity in June 2022. There will be projects around Creativity in Older Age with opportunities for older people to participate in creative activities.

There are also plans for Creative Climate Action projects, in partnership with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, to use the talents of artists and the wider creative industries to connect people with the profound changes happening in our environment, society and economy arising from climate change.

The ambition of the Creative Ireland Programme is to mainstream creativity in the life of the nation. Participation in cultural and creative activity promotes individual, community and national wellbeing.

With the Creative Ireland programme centred around the themes of identity, culture and citizenship, Louth’s part in the initiative’s five-year journey began with its plans for 2017. A host of projects and initiatives have taken place in Louth since 2017, from a Midsummer’s Artisan Market in Drogheda to the annual harp festival An Chúirt Chruitireachta, a visual arts residency and new school of music at An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk, and storytelling initiatives and workshops at local libraries too.

Welcoming the funding announcement, Louth Senator, Erin McGreehan said, "local authorities have extensive expertise across heritage, arts, libraries as well as vital local relationships. I firmly believe that culture plays a key role in local government’s work in creating great places to live and work."

"Creative Communities takes this a step further", she added. "Culture and creativity can be part of responses to social isolation, to creating a sense of place and to integrating new communities.”