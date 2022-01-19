This week's greyhound results from Dundalk Stadium

Saturday 15th January 2022
1. Trap 6 LAUGHIL GORDON 21.79 Owned by Mary Jennings and Paul Jennings & trained by David Murray
2. Trap 6 REVILO RUBY 29.21 Owned & trained by Philip Fitzpatrick
3. Trap 6 REVILO CHIMES 21.89 Owned & trained by Philip Fitzpatrick
4. Trap 6 BEAT IT 29.14 Owned by Kathleen Murray & trained by Francis Murray
5. Trap 5 TOWERS TEAM 21.82 Owned by Michael McGovern & trained by Tina McGrane
6. Trap 3 QUARE BEACH 21.41 Owned & trained by Teresa Maguire
7. Trap 3 ROSSMORE SID 29.05 Owned & trained by Benny Treanor
8. Trap 2 NOELEENS DOUBLE 28.95 Owned & trained by Darren McAleer
9. Trap 2 FLASHING WILLOW 21.05 Owned by Helen Gould & trained by Aidan McVeigh
10. Trap 5 HONKY TONK 30.23 Owned & trained by Francis Murray
The St Louis Girls Team celebrate following their win in the U16 C Schools Cup Final held at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin. (Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile)
