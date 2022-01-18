Irish Water advise of water disruption to parts of Dundalk today
Irish Water have advised that due to emergency leak repairs, customers in Red Barns Road, Rosewood, Springfield Manor, Shore Road, Dundalk and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water outages for short periods today Tuesday, 18th January 2022 between 10.00am and 6.00pm.
