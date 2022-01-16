Search

18 Jan 2022

Cllr Meenan seeks action on poor street lighting in parts of Dundalk

Dundalk Municipal District

Cllr Meenan seeks action on poor street lighting in parts of Dundalk

Cllr Meenan seeks action on poor street lighting in parts of Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

16 Jan 2022

Sinn Féin councillor, Kevin Meenan, raised the issue of poor public lighting in parts of Dundalk at the Dundalk Municipal District January meeting, held last week.

Focusing on the Muirhevnamor area in particular, Cllr Meenan told the meeting that a number of people have had falls already due he said to the poor lighting.

Giving an example, Cllr Meenan said that if a person's car has automatic lights and they turn into Drive 1 in Muirhevnamor, the lights will automatically turn to full beam because it is so dark, despite the public lighting being on.

Cllr Meenan was told in response that the query would be passed to the relevant section. Director of Services, Frank Pentony, also advised the meeting that the quickest way to register public light outages is to go to the website for reporting street lighting faults, https://deadsureapp.com/.

Following the meeting, Cllr Meenan told the Dundalk Democrat that, “we need additional lights around the Aghameen Park area, near Dunnes where we have had elderly people fall simply because it is too dark.

“We need to look seriously at the issue of lighting, it is not only a health and safety issue but a community safety issue too,” he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media