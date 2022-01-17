Dundalk sees fall in the number of people signing on

There was a fall in December in the number of people in Dundalk signing on the Live Register, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) released last Friday.

3,049 people signed on the Live Register in Dundalk in December 2021, this is a fall of 9.2% on December 2020, when 3,358 were signing on in Dundalk.

Overall in County Louth, there was an annual fall of 10.9% in the number of people signing on. 6,788 people signed on in Louth in December 2021, down from 7,620 a year earlier.

The biggest annual fall in Louth was seen in Ardee. 719 people signed on in Ardee in December 2021, down 13% from the 826 signing on in December 2020.

Drogheda also saw a similar annual fall in the number of people on the Live Register, with 3,020 signing on in December 2021, down 12.1% from the 3,436 who signed on 12 months earlier.

Nationally, there was an annual fall of 26,004 in the Live Register. The unadjusted Live Register total for December 2021 was 163,856 persons, down from 189,860 in December 2020.

Of those 16,395 or 10.0%, are under 25 years of age, while 147,461 or 90.0%, are 25 years of age and over.