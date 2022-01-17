Search

18 Jan 2022

Dundalk sees fall in the number of people signing on

Live Register

Dundalk sees fall in the number of people signing on

Dundalk sees fall in the number of people signing on

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

17 Jan 2022

There was a fall in December in the number of people in Dundalk signing on the Live Register, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) released last Friday.

3,049 people signed on the Live Register in Dundalk in December 2021, this is a fall of 9.2% on December 2020, when 3,358 were signing on in Dundalk.

Overall in County Louth, there was an annual fall of 10.9% in the number of people signing on. 6,788 people signed on in Louth in December 2021, down from 7,620 a year earlier.

The biggest annual fall in Louth was seen in Ardee. 719 people signed on in Ardee in December 2021, down 13% from the 826 signing on in December 2020.

Drogheda also saw a similar annual fall in the number of people on the Live Register, with 3,020 signing on in December 2021, down 12.1% from the 3,436 who signed on 12 months earlier.

Nationally, there was an annual fall of 26,004 in the Live Register. The unadjusted Live Register total for December 2021 was 163,856 persons, down from 189,860 in December 2020.

Of those 16,395 or 10.0%, are under 25 years of age, while 147,461 or 90.0%, are 25 years of age and over. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media