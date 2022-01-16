Digital book clinic at An Tain Dundalk

Are you a young reader feeling uninspired by your bookshelves at home? Looking for a new series to delve into? Then pop into the virtual Children’s Books Ireland Book Clinic!
Chat to the Book Doctor via ZOOM, consult on your favourite reads and leave with a prescription for your next book which you can take to your local bookshop or library! In association with Children's Books Ireland. Spaces very limited!
The Online Digital Book Clinic takes place on Saturday 12th February, 11am – 1pm, with each child booking their own 15 minute slot.
Spaces are free but booking is required. You can book your space at An Táin Arts Centre’s Box office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie.
Lucinda Creighton's statement on Lisa Smith trial a 'blatant contempt of court', defence lawyers say
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.