Irish Water advise of water disruption to parts of Louth today

Irish Water: Louth Boil Water Notice due to 'inadequate chlorination'
Irish water has advised that hydrant repair works may cause supply disruptions to Whiteriver, Tinure, Castlelumney, Rathgory, Stifyans, Rathescar, Phillipstown, Funshog, Puckstown, Cliven and surrounding areas in Co. Louth
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.
Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 6pm today.
They are also recommending that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
Those wishing to check for updates can do so by searching the following reference number into the search bar on the Irish water website: LOU00042905.
