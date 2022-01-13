Dundalk Chamber host free Webinar on Tik Tok for Business

In one of their first events for 2022, Dundalk Chamber will host a free Masterclass via zoom on Tik Tok for Business given by OMD Consultancy.
The event which takes place on Thursday the 27th January from 10am to 12 noon will give businesses an introduction to using TikTok for your business.
Tik Tok can be very useful for your business and is one of the newest and fastest growing social media platforms, offering several benefits for businesses who want to get their brand out there in the online community.
Guest speaker is Orla McDonnell of OMD Consultancy.
To book your free place call Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie
