12 Jan 2022

Saturday's results from Dundalk Stadium as greyhound racing returns

greyhound racing

Saturday 08th January 2022

1.            Trap 5    FRIDAYS BEAR                    29.80                     Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

2.            Trap 6    BEAT THE CHASER            22.03                     Owned & trained by Ciaran Magill and Richard Russell

3.            Trap 3    FRIDAYS ARISTA                 29.41                     Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

4.            Trap 4    MILLVIEW MILLIE             21.84                     Owned & trained by Danny Hughes

5.            Trap 1    DRUMILLER JET                 29.51                     Owned by Brendan Mullan & James McParland and trained by Brendan Mullan

6.            Trap 5    OLD TOWN                         29.13                     Owned by Kathleen Murray & trained by Francis Murray

7.            Trap 3    DRUMCOVE ROZY            21.90                     Owned & trained by Aiden McAteer

8.            Trap 2    WISHFUL ALI                      28.95                     Owned by Bernard Farrell & trained by Jayne Hegarty

9.            Trap 4    BAYSTREET BOO               21.53                     Owned by Willie Mullan & trained by William Mullan

10.          Trap 1    GRONDO KID                     28.75                     Owned & trained by Michael Doyle

