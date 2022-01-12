Saturday's results from Dundalk Stadium as greyhound racing returns

Saturday 08th January 2022
1. Trap 5 FRIDAYS BEAR 29.80 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
2. Trap 6 BEAT THE CHASER 22.03 Owned & trained by Ciaran Magill and Richard Russell
3. Trap 3 FRIDAYS ARISTA 29.41 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
4. Trap 4 MILLVIEW MILLIE 21.84 Owned & trained by Danny Hughes
5. Trap 1 DRUMILLER JET 29.51 Owned by Brendan Mullan & James McParland and trained by Brendan Mullan
6. Trap 5 OLD TOWN 29.13 Owned by Kathleen Murray & trained by Francis Murray
7. Trap 3 DRUMCOVE ROZY 21.90 Owned & trained by Aiden McAteer
8. Trap 2 WISHFUL ALI 28.95 Owned by Bernard Farrell & trained by Jayne Hegarty
9. Trap 4 BAYSTREET BOO 21.53 Owned by Willie Mullan & trained by William Mullan
10. Trap 1 GRONDO KID 28.75 Owned & trained by Michael Doyle
Ryan Burns tries to get the ball off to a teammate in Louth's O'Byrne Cup clash away to Longford. (Photo: Syl Healy)
