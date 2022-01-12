Dundalk IT to hold online information evening for prospective students

Dundalk Institute of Technology will be holding an online information evening from 6pm to 8pm on Monday 17th January 2022.

Staff from the student recruitment team, admissions team and student services will be on hand for our live questions & answers sessions to help prospective students find out all they need to know about courses, facilities, and student life at DkIT, all from the comfort of your own home.

The event is aimed at prospective students, mature students, guidance counsellors, teachers, parents/guardians, and anyone who is interested in attending DkIT.

“DKIT’s college experience offers a welcoming and supportive community atmosphere. Lots of factors contribute to students’ success in DkIT including the open-door policy for students, small class sizes and a teacher and academic strategy focused on practical work skills and employability.”



“Thinking about your future? Let’s think about it together. Are you looking for a memorable college experience which includes high quality education from award winning and highly regarded practical courses that leaves you work ready and extremely employable for your selected industry?”



To register for the event or to find out more go to www.dkit.ie.

If you can’t make our live Q&A sessions, DkIT’s CAO support hub will be open to view on DkIT.ie where they will have a chatbot to support any questions or queries you may have.