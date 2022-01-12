Search

12 Jan 2022

Dundalk IT to hold online information evening for prospective students

DKIT to hold online information evening for prospective students

Dundalk IT

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Institute of Technology will be holding an online information evening from 6pm to 8pm on Monday 17th January 2022.

Staff from the student recruitment team, admissions team and student services will be on hand for our live questions & answers sessions to help prospective students find out all they need to know about courses, facilities, and student life at DkIT, all from the comfort of your own home.

The event is aimed at prospective students, mature students, guidance counsellors, teachers, parents/guardians, and anyone who is interested in attending DkIT.

New multi-use development in planning for Blackrock

Community digital hub, retail and yoga, pilates and wellness centre included in plans

“DKIT’s college experience offers a welcoming and supportive community atmosphere. Lots of factors contribute to students’ success in DkIT including the open-door policy for students, small class sizes and a teacher and academic strategy focused on practical work skills and employability.”


“Thinking about your future? Let’s think about it together. Are you looking for a memorable college experience which includes high quality education from award winning and highly regarded practical courses that leaves you work ready and extremely employable for your selected industry?”


To register for the event or to find out more go to www.dkit.ie.

If you can’t make our live Q&A sessions, DkIT’s CAO support hub will be open to view on DkIT.ie where they will have a chatbot to support any questions or queries you may have.

Man arrested by Dundalk gardai over missing woman released without charge

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media