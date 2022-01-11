Search

11 Jan 2022

Go ahead given for 20 new homes at Avenue Road in Dundalk

Louth County Council grant planning permission

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Louth County Council have granted conditional planning permission for the construction of 20 new homes off the Avenue Road in Dundalk, in a mix of apartments and houses.

The go ahead was given to McParland Bros Builders Ltd for the development at a site, which will be accessed through the Medebawn housing estate on the Avenue Road.

The new 20 unit development comprises three duplex apartment blocks, each comprising two two-bed apartments at ground floor level; one three-bed apartment at first floor and second floor level and one four-bed apartment at first and second level.

It will also comprise two terraced blocks, each comprising four two-storey, three-bed dwelling houses.

Planning permission was also granted for vehicular and pedestrian access to the site through Medebawn housing development and all associated site development works.

Submissions were made opposing the granting of permission for this development, including from the residents of Medebawn.

Further information was requested from the Council on October 21 on the proposed development, which was submitted on December 7, 2021. Conditional planning permission was then granted for the new homes on January 7 by the Council.

