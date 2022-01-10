Louth councillor calls for fire personnel to assist in ambulance call-outs

Louth Sinn Féin councillor, Joanna Byrne, has called on Louth County Council to urgently consider the deployment of Fire and Rescue Personnel as first responders in Louth to assist the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

Cllr Byrne said she welcomed confirmation last week from the National Ambulance Service, that Fire Service personnel can be used to assist in cardiac arrest calls and that “there is an onus on Louth County Council, who have ultimate responsibility for the Fire Service in Louth, to embrace and consider this with the utmost urgency."

The local councillor said that, in dialogue between the Minister for Health, Public Representatives and the HSE, “it has been highlighted that retained calls in particular, carry a high cost to local authorities.”

Cllr Byrne said, “ with many stations seeing a significant decline in fire-related call-outs, it allows potential to re-direct resources to enable staff to respond to medical emergencies in a first responder capacity. In my view, Louth County Council need to seize this opportunity considering the huge strain the Ambulance Service is under.

“We are blessed to have some of the best talent in the country in the ranks of our Fire Service in Louth, so not only would allowing trained fire service personnel to respond to scenarios like this when available, it would free up the Ambulance Service to focus their skills and expertise towards other types of medical emergencies.”

With other Councils around the Country like Galway, Kerry, and Donegal making moves to put this system in place for their retained firefighters, Cllr Byrne has made the request to Louth County Council to follow suit and allow their Fire Personnel to provide the same assistance to the NAS as their colleagues are doing nationwide.