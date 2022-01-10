Sub Aqua Unit thank people of Dundalk

Dundalk Sub Aqua Unit have thanked the people of Dundalk for their support in the past year.

In a Facebook statement the group wrote:

“2021 was a very difficult year for us all, especially that of the emergency services.

“We in Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Recovery would like to take this opportunity to wish all emergency services & their families & very happy & safe new year.

“We'd also like to thank our members & all who assisted us in such a difficult year.

“The year started off bleak, as we weren't permitted to dive, due to Covid.

“Shortly thereafter our SAR (Search & Recovery) divers did resume training which allowed us to be at a standard required, if our services were needed.

“Throughout the year we managed to overcome any obstacles we incurred & continued our work adhering to the guidelines outlined by the government.

“With such dedication some of our members pursued online training & courses & with great results.

“April Mc Crave graduated to a Mons 2 diving instructor, the youngest diving instructor in Ireland, whilst in the midst of planning her wedding

“Bill Piper and Patricia Finley both qualified as 4 star advanced divers.

“Damien Whelby qualified as a 3 star leading diver.

“While this was ongoing our safety & training officers were working on a safe training programme to bring in new members. Often changing plans to suit safety guidelines.

“They did manage a programme beginning in Oct & managed to bring in 13 new members, who are all excelling.

“We look forward to hopefully a brighter & better new year for us all.

“Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Recovery Divers are a group of volunteers who will continue to serve our community.

“We have no boundaries or borders, we will go anywhere in Ireland if needed, & we are always on call throughout the year.

“Thank you all & stay safe.