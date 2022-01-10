Search

10 Jan 2022

Dundalk Chamber express disappointment at National Pen job losses

Jason Newman

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Chamber have expressed their disappointment at the announcement of further job losses at National Pen.

It comes as the company announced on Friday evening that they plan to cease fulfilment operations at their Dundalk facility from next year as part of their latest restructuring plans. 

The move is expected to place 100 fulfilment jobs at risk.

In a statement, PRO of the Chamber Paddy Malone said: 

“We hope that the lead in time of one year will enable a programme of training and other supports to help those affected to identify new job opportunities.

“The Chamber has through its SKILLNETS programme, over the last two years, already seen the level of upskilling and retraining that is possible.

“We will of course make our resources available to help in any way.

“We do note that the company has already identified Ireland and the Dundalk region as an excellent place to operate ecommerce and both back office and HQ from.

“We look forward to working with National Pen in continuing to support this venture.

 “National Pen is well aware of the advantages of locating digital and ecommerce activities within the M1 corridor, an area of 2,300,000 offering the ideal place to work and live,” he concluded.

