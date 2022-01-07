100 jobs at risk as National Pen plans to cease fulfilment operations in Dundalk in 2023

National Pen have this evening announced that they plan to cease fulfilment operations at its Dundalk facility from next year as part of their latest restructuring plans according to reports from LMFM.
The move is expected to place 100 fulfilment jobs at risk.
It is understood that non-fulfilment positions are not expected to be impacted.
The factory is well known locally for also providing seasonal work in the months leading up to Christmas.
It is understood that from 2023 the company plans to conduct the fulfilment of European orders at their facility in the Czech Republic.
It is believed that the company will keep its International Headquarters in Dundalk.
