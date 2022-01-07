DKIT launch women in STEM programme

A new programme, THRIVE, has been launched by the Regional Development Centre at Dundalk Institute of Technology in partnership with Enterprise Ireland, AIB and Local Enterprise Offices Louth, Cavan and Monaghan.
The THRIVE Programme is aimed at supporting women to launch STEM careers and businesses.
The programme builds on three pillars of STEM capability, confidence and connections for female entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, non-STEM management, or work returners.
The THRIVE programme will bring participants through the NPD (new product development) process for new products and services within the pharma, tech, mechanical, electronic, or food manufacturing sectors from idea to execution.
According to THRIVE Programme Manager, Lavina McGahon;
“This programme will suit women currently outside the STEM sector who see the growing opportunities and career potential in this sector with increasing diversity and gender balance in senior management teams. The programme will give them the technical overview to allow them to lead and manage in a STEM field with confidence.”
Those wishing to hear more can register their interest here.
