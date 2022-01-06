Bus Éireann cancel some services in Dundalk today due to Covid

Some Bus Eireann services in Dundalk affected today by Covid related absences
Bus Éireann has announced today that a number of its services in the north east, including some to Dundalk, are affected by Covid-19 related absences.
The following services have been cancelled.
Route:100
7:25 Skerries to Dundalk - Cancelled
7:45 Monasterboice to Dundalk - Cancelled
Route: 100x
14:30 Dundalk to Dublin - Cancelled
16:40 Dublin to Dundalk - Cancelled
Route: 160
16:15 Dundalk to Newry - Cancelled
17:00 Dundalk to Newry - Cancelled
Route: 161
18:10 Dundalk to Carlingford - cancelled
19:00 Carlingford to Dundalk - cancelled
The following route serving Ardee has also been affected:
Route: 182A
9:10 Drogheda to Ardee - Cancelled
10:00 Ardee to Drogheda - Cancelled
Bus Éireann has apologised for any inconvenience this may cause to passengers.
To stay up to date with services updates from Bus Éireann see here.
