06 Jan 2022

Bus Éireann cancel some services in Dundalk today due to Covid

List of cancelled services

Some Bus Éireann services in Dundalk affected today by Covid related absences

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Bus Éireann has announced today that a number of its services in the north east, including some to Dundalk, are affected by Covid-19 related absences.

The following services have been cancelled.

Route:100

7:25 Skerries to Dundalk - Cancelled

7:45 Monasterboice to Dundalk - Cancelled

Route: 100x

14:30 Dundalk to Dublin - Cancelled

16:40 Dublin to Dundalk - Cancelled

Route: 160

16:15 Dundalk to Newry - Cancelled

17:00 Dundalk to Newry - Cancelled

Route: 161

18:10 Dundalk to Carlingford - cancelled

19:00 Carlingford to Dundalk - cancelled

The following route serving Ardee has also been affected:

Route: 182A

9:10 Drogheda to Ardee - Cancelled

10:00 Ardee to Drogheda - Cancelled

Bus Éireann has apologised for any inconvenience this may cause to passengers.

To stay up to date with services updates from Bus Éireann see here.

