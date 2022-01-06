Gardaí using Active Mobility App at checkpoint seize car in Dundalk

Gardaí using Active Mobility App seize car in Dundalk
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit say they seized a car in the town after using their Active Mobility App and finding that the car had no insurance.
The Active Mobility App allows Gardaí to check a vehicle's history, tax, and NCT status. It also allows Gardaí check the status of a driver's licence and Insurance and process fixed charge penalty notice in real time.
On their social media today, Gardaí say that "Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in Dundalk Town when they stopped this car.
"It was found that it had no insurance, & by using the #MobilityApp, it was found that the driver was disqualified. They were arrested & the car was seized. Proceedings to follow."
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in Dundalk Town when they stopped this car. It was found that it had no insurance, & by using the #MobilityApp, it was found that the driver was disqualified.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 6, 2022
They were arrested & the car was seized. Proceedings to follow pic.twitter.com/TXQCgjMMPH
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.